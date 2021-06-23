Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

Jazz secures telecom sector’s largest credit facility, fully subscribed by HBL, to support 4G network rollout

By press release

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has secured a Rs50 billion syndicated credit facility from a banking consortium led by HBL. This 10-year facility will be used to finance the company’s ongoing 4G network rollouts and technology upgradation.

This is the first of its kind facility extended to the telecom sector in terms of the amount and tenor. The facility is fully subscribed by HBL,  the consortium’s investment agent and
mandated lead arranger. Other Banks who are also acting as the mandated lead arrangers and advisors on this deal include, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, MCB Bank, Bank Alfalah, Allied Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, Meezan Bank Limited, and Faysal Bank Limited.

As the country’s leading digital services provider, Jazz has over 69 million subscribers and more than 28 million 4G users nationwide. Over a period of two years, the company has invested USD 462 million on 4G infrastructure. The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) has also recently upgraded Jazz’s long-term rating to ‘AA’ with a stable outlook, depicting the company’s strong financial depth in the industry.

HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank, was the first commercial bank to be established in Pakistan in 1947. Over the years, HBL has grown its branch network to over 1,650+ branches, 2,100+ ATMs and 54,000+ Konnect by HBL agents (branchless banking platform), serving over 23 million customers in 14 countries across the world.

Article continues after this advertisement

“We continue to drive the digital Pakistan agenda by improving digital infrastructure, bridging the digital divide and focusing on financial inclusion. We are enabling societies by investing in entrepreneurship, digital skills and literacy. This facility is an integral step
towards ensuring that people are not bound by the limitations of geography, gender, or socioeconomic background, in harnessing the power of the internet. A transaction of this size is a testament to the trust the financial community has on Jazz’s strong financial profile and its leadership position in the telecom industry,” said Gabor Kocsis, chief financial officer at Jazz.

HBL President and CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb, commenting on the occasion, stated, “We are delighted to have led this landmark transaction in the Telecom sector. HBL has a long-standing relationship with JAZZ spanning more than two decades. For the Bank,
such transactions serve HBL’s strategic priority of supporting the promotion of digitalization across the country, while underscoring HBL’s commitment to stand by the robust and progressive Telecom sector of Pakistan.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBudget 2021: Treating online marketplaces as retailers is a disaster waiting to happen
Next articleCCoP seeks proposal to divest govt shares in Mari Petroleum
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Dukan.pk and Extreme Commerce partner to create thousands of micro-entrepreneurs through online selling

KARACHI: With the common goal of empowering the people of Pakistan to achieve self-sufficiency through e-commerce and digital skills, Dukan.pk has partnered with Extreme...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

People are flocking to buy consumer electronics online. Ecommerce sites need to be ready. 

Gone are the days of elbowing your way through sweaty hordes of people milling about Abid Market in Lahore or driving all the way...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Pay for your Honda car instantly with HBL Mobile!

HBL enables its customers to pay for their Honda cars directly using HBL Mobile! The Bank is at the forefront of digitalizing financial services...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

GTR launches bold and dynamic new identity

LAHORE: Tyres play a vital role in ensuring the performance and road safety of any vehicle. They form the main point of contact for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

Dukan.pk and Extreme Commerce partner to create thousands of micro-entrepreneurs through...

KARACHI: With the common goal of empowering the people of Pakistan to achieve self-sufficiency through e-commerce and digital skills, Dukan.pk has partnered with Extreme...

PM appoints Noor Ahmed as ADB ED

Emergency steps help maintain food supply

Gilgit to be next agricultural hub

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.