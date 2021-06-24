Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SECP specifies framework for issuance of debt, hybrid ETFs

By News Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has specified the framework for the issuance of debt and hybrid exchange traded funds to create a competitive and conducive playing field and diversify the range of ETFs.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the SECP has specified the criteria for the issuance of debt and hybrid ETFs through a circular. The circular also updates the existing framework for equity ETFs.

According to the statement, just like equity ETFs, debt ETFs are also passively managed and trade on a regular exchange. Debt ETFs allow ordinary investors to gain passive exposure to fixed income securities such as corporate bonds or treasuries in an inexpensive way, while Hybrid ETFs allow investment in an index that has both debt and equity securities.

The SECP said that investment in debt ETFs is well suited for investors with a low-risk profile, as it provides a strong defensive addition to their investment portfolios. The framework specifies the procedure for listing, trading, clearing and settlement of ETF units, besides the disclosure requirements for asset management companies and the obligations of market makers/ authorised participants.

Article continues after this advertisement

The SECP said that internationally, ETFs are among one of the fastest-growing investment products which are being customised to cover specific arrays of sectors, stocks, commodities, bonds, futures and other asset classes. The ETFs provide investors with various benefits such as trading flexibility; diversification of overall portfolio and transparency in terms of publishing underlying holdings on a daily basis.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s Basmati case in EU in danger as IPO remains headless
Next articlePSW to boost international trade in Pakistan: ADB
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

No leniency for tax defaulters from next fiscal year, warns Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the government will not show leniency towards willful tax defaulters from the next fiscal year (FY22). Speaking informally...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSW to boost international trade in Pakistan: ADB

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is supporting the development of the Pakistan Single Window (PSW), which automates and integrates government processes under a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s Basmati case in EU in danger as IPO remains headless

ISLAMABAD: While Pakistan fights a battle with India for securing the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its Basmati rice in the European market, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF says Pakistan talks ongoing, more work needed on structural reforms

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is holding open, constructive discussions with Pakistan as part of a sixth review of the country's 39-month, $6...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

IMF says Pakistan talks ongoing, more work needed on structural reforms

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is holding open, constructive discussions with Pakistan as part of a sixth review of the country's 39-month, $6...

Govt to release Rs210bn for KP development

In a first for Mideast, Bitcoin fund launches on Dubai bourse

China lodges complaint against Australia at WTO

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.