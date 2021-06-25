KP adds Rs8bn worth more projects into ADP

PESHAWAR: Just four days before the end of the financial year, four administrative departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have submitted nine new development projects worth over Rs8.64 billion for approval.

According to the KP Planning and development department, the department will also present three new projects, including a special development package of Rs5.87 billion for Torghar, Rs109 million for Dag Besud Road in Nowshera and Rs67 million for Pabbi road also in Nowshera.

Similarly in the irrigation sector, Rs80.5 million has been allocated for flood protection in Bahrain, Rs498 million for purchase of land for social welfare project Zumong Kor in Peshawar, Rs46 million for mobile food testing laboratory, Rs320 million for testing laboratory, Rs495 million for upgrading of Jhalagram Category D Hospital in Malakand in Buner and Rs1.15 billion for upgrading of DHQ in Dagar Buner to Category A hospital.

According to P&D sources, all these projects will be presented for discussion after approval from the Provincial Working and Development party.

It may be mentioned here that the cost of these projects has increased by billions of rupees because of lack funds for annual development projects of the province with five-year plans taking almost 15 years to complete.