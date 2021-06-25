Sign inSubscribe
Govt committed to timely completion of power projects under CPEC: Hammad Azhar

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the government is committed to timely completion of power projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing the ceremony of 660 KV Matiari-Lahore High Power Transmission Line project in Islamabad, he said this transmission line will bring stability to the power sector.

The minister said the project will also provide relief to the people of Pakistan.

He said CPEC will promote connectivity in the region and generate numerous employment opportunities in the country.

He further stated that Pakistan and China enjoy strong friendship and both the countries are cooperating in different sectors including health, education, power, trade and other CPEC related projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said CPEC will be beneficial for all the segments of the society in Pakistan.

He said stable transmission of power is of vital importance for development of the industrial sector. He said this project will prove to be a milestone in the economic development.

