SBP forex reserves fall $311m to $16.1bn

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves fell 1.89% on a weekly basis, data released by the central bank on Thursday showed.

The foreign currency reserves held by the central bank were recorded at $16.106 billion on June 18, showing a decrease of $311 million compared with $16.4 billion in the previous week.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $23,256.9 million.

Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,150.8 million.

