Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR withdraws fixed sales tax on SIM cards

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has withdrawn the fixed sales tax on SIM cards used in mobile phones.

According to details, the sales tax on the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards charged at Rs 250 per SIM card under the provision of Table-I of the Ninth Schedule to the Sales Tax Act has been abolished with effect from 1 July 2021.

Similarly, the tax department has also abolished withholding taxes on bank transactions and the purchase of used cars.

There will be no withholding tax on sending money abroad through credit or debit cards while consumers purchasing new cars will be required to register the vehicles in their names otherwise, they will be fined Rs. 200,000.

Article continues after this advertisement

Besides, FBR has also abolished withholding taxes on domestic and international air travel, CNG, and minerals.

The tax department has also made it compulsory for businessmen to have Business Accounts to ensure the documentation of the economy. 

In addition, according to the FBR, Online marketplaces facilitating the supply of goods owned by third-party suppliers are required to withhold the sales tax at the rate of two percent of the gross value of the supplies made by persons other than active taxpayers.

It has allowed sales tax zero-rating on the local supply of raw material, components, parts, and plant and machinery to registered exporters under the Export Facilitation Scheme, 2021. The tax department has also included milk and fat-filled milk in the zero-rated regime.

To facilitate and encourage the integration of tier-1 retailers, POS machines imported for installation on retail outlets as are integrated with the Board’s Computerized System have been granted exemption from sales tax.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCrypto exchange Binance hit by criminal complaint from Thai regulators
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cement despatches record 20pc growth in FY21

ISLAMABAD: Local cement sales by 20.40 per cent to 48.119 million tonnes in FY21 from 39.965m tonnes in FY20 on the back of normalisation...
Read more
HEADLINES

Weekly SPI increases 0.53pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 1, 2021 registered an increase of 0.53 per cent for the combined income group,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to help GB meet certification requirements

ISLAMABAD: Agriculture extension and research work in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) will be upgraded in line with international standards to enable the region to meet...
Read more
HEADLINES

International body urges waiving FED on telecom sector

ISLAMABAD: Apart from the local companies asking to remove the new duty on telephone calls, the international bodies have also asked Pakistan to remove...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Weekly SPI increases 0.53pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 1, 2021 registered an increase of 0.53 per cent for the combined income group,...

Govt to help GB meet certification requirements

International body urges waiving FED on telecom sector

PESCO owed over Rs2bn in arrears by KP govt

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.