Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Confusions galore as Rs 0.75 tax on calls sends telecom industry scrambling

The tax will affect the poor the most, but it has also thrown the telecom industry into new territory

By Taimoor Hassan

When Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced that the government was imposing an additional tax of Rs0.75 on each call exceeding the 5 minute duration during his budget speech, it took a moment and a half for it to set in how insidious the larger implications of the tax could be. The initial reaction, as with most things these days, were jibes on twitter. 

People joked how the tax would only really be worrying lovebirds with long calls to make regularly, and how they would now have to switch to WhatsApp and rely on the effectiveness of their Wifi connections. This then prompted another thought – the tax would most disproportionately affect those that do not have Wifi connections and Whatsapp. That means if a rural migrant labourer in Lahore calls his family back home for more than five minutes, they will be charged this extra tax because they either cannot afford a smartphone or do not have a stable internet connection to call over platforms like Whatsapp. 

Now, the government hopes to collect an estimated Rs20-30 billion through this tax. The first problem is that they are trying to milk this money disproportionately out of segments that are already pressed financially. Then there is the problem that the tax has thrown a spanner in the way the entire telecom industry works in Pakistan. Phone users in Pakistan are used to buying packages and getting free minutes, and once again, it is people on a budget that rely on these packages. 

The same concerns were conveyed by the telecom industry in a letter to the finance and IT ministers, in which they outrightly called the additional tax ‘unworkable’. The industry says it is almost impossible to implement the additional tax in their billing cycle, it will fundamentally change the consumer behaviour and will distort the service model of the telecom industry. Furthermore, it was stressed that the additional tax would bring a disproportionate tax burden on the poor and that will bring ‘extreme desolation and distress’ to them.

The problem here is that while the tax is definitely badly affecting the poorest segments of society, it has also backed the entire telecommunications industry into a corner, and will fundamentally end up changing consumer behaviour. This is how.

 

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Automobile

Semiconductor chip shortage to impact Pakistan

The first commercially available semiconductor chip in the world was manufactured in 1971, by Intel (a company which itself had only been created a...
Read more
FEATURED

The saga at HUM continues

With a second straight year of losses and fall in revenue, things are still not as bad as they could be
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.