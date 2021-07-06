Ministries, divisions directed to submit three-year performance reports of subordinate entities

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has directed all government ministries and divisions to gather three-year performance reports from all the organisations and entities under respective ministries and divisions, and submit them to the Prime Minister (PM) Office for an overall review of the government entities.

According to sources, the Petroleum Division has asked its subordinate organisations/companies to furnish a performance report for the last three years and submit the report to the division as early as possible.

The division has instructed all its subordinate entities including Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Pak Arab Refinery Limited to submit performance report of their activities/programmes for the last three years.

Other entities under the Petroleum Division that have been asked to furnish performance reports are Inter State Gas Systems ISGS), Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC), Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), Saindak Metals Limited, and Lakhra Coal Development Company Limited

Article continues after this advertisement

These state-owned companies/entities have been asked to submit their respective performance report as early as possible, said sources.

The sources also said that all the divisions/ministries will submit their performance report to the Prime Minister (PM) Office and a complete performance report will be made public after getting PM Imran Khan’s approval in this regard. They said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would make public a complete performance report of all state-owned entities for the period of three years with the aim to highlight the government’s achievements or lackings.

They said it was expected that all ministries/divisions, state-owned entities will present a rosy picture to the PM regarding their performance over the last three years. The prime objective of seeking such reports from ministries/divisions regarding their subordinate companies/organisations was to improve their performance.

Sources added that the performance report will enable the government to remove any gaps/obstacles in the administrative, legislative and policy spheres.

An official from the Petroleum Division, on condition of anonymity, confirmed the information and said that instructions have been issued in this regard to all subordinate organisations/companies of the division to be forwarded to the PM Office.

“This is a step of the government in the right direction, towards improving its performance,” said the official. “It will help evaluate the performance of state-owned entities under the tenure of the incumbent government,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI government had been facing criticism from opposition parties regarding its performance. The opposition parties believed that the incumbent regime had so far not delivered a satisfactory performance and failed to change the conditions of poor countrymen.

On the other hand, the government spokesmen, while responding to the criticism of opposition parties, used to hold the past rulers responsible for the country’s problems, terming past rulers as thieves.

Besides, the publication of performance reports of ministries/divisions and their subordinate organisations will help the government tighten noose around those responsible for poor performance and hold them accountable.