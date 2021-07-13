NEPRA allows 26.44 paisa cut in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday slashed power tariff by 26.44 paisa per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of May 2021.

It allowed the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) to return 26.44 paisa per unit, which it had overcharged from electricity consumers during the month of May. The CPPA-G had requested Nepra to allow refund of the overcharged tariff of 12.5 paisa per unit to the consumers of distribution companies for May 2021 under the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In a statement, Nepra said that the FCA for May 2021 shall be charged in the billing month of July 2021 for all consumer categories of XW-distribution companies, except lifeline consumers having consumption up to 50 units, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units and agricultural consumers of all the distribution companies.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Monday said that Iran is ready to deliver more electricity to Pakistan and necessary infrastructure in this regard is being built.

He said this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar, to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

The Iranian ambassador emphasised that close coordination between relevant organisations dealing with the import of electricity was needed for early materialisation of the new project.