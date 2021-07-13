Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA allows 26.44 paisa cut in power tariff

Iran to provide more electricity to Pakistan

By Monitoring Report

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday slashed power tariff by 26.44 paisa per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of May 2021.

It allowed the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) to return 26.44 paisa per unit, which it had overcharged from electricity consumers during the month of May. The CPPA-G had requested Nepra to allow refund of the overcharged tariff of 12.5 paisa per unit to the consumers of distribution companies for May 2021 under the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In a statement, Nepra said that the FCA for May 2021 shall be charged in the billing month of July 2021 for all consumer categories of XW-distribution companies, except lifeline consumers having consumption up to 50 units, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units and agricultural consumers of all the distribution companies.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Monday said that Iran is ready to deliver more electricity to Pakistan and necessary infrastructure in this regard is being built.

Article continues after this advertisement

He said this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar,  to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

The Iranian ambassador emphasised that close coordination between relevant organisations dealing with the import of electricity was needed for early materialisation of the new project.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, Russia begin negotiations over PSGP project
Next articleOil demand surges, market set for deficit and volatility: IEA
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Russia begin negotiations over PSGP project

ISLAMABAD: Negotiations on the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) Project (PSGP) have started between senior officials of a Russian company and high ups of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Remittances soar to all-time high in FY21

LAHORE: Remittances sent home by Pakistanis working overseas exceeded $2 billion in June for a record 13th month in a row, registering a growth...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Affordable power supply top priority’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar has vowed to ensure an inexpensive and reliable power generation and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin orders import of 100,000 tonnes sugar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, while chairing a meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Monday, directed to import another 100,000 of sugar...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Remittances soar to all-time high in FY21

LAHORE: Remittances sent home by Pakistanis working overseas exceeded $2 billion in June for a record 13th month in a row, registering a growth...

‘Affordable power supply top priority’

Tarin orders import of 100,000 tonnes sugar

JCC to mull inclusion of Dera motorway, Dir expressway projects in CPEC

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.