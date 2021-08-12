Sign inSubscribe
‘Pakistan’s exports to China likely to reach $3bn by Dec’

By News Desk

Pakistan has registered over 80 percent increase in its exports to China in the first six months of 2021 and keeping in view the momentum, the country is all set to achieve historic milestone of $ 3 billion at the end of this year, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haq said on Thursday.

“The bilateral trade between Pakistan and China has registered 80 percent increase in the first half of this year as compared to same period of the last year,” he told APP.

He said that the phase two of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement was launched last year and its positive results were there.

“Pakistan Embassy and Consulates in China are also setting up Pakistan pavilions and holding promotional events in different cities to promote Pakistani products and goods into the Chinese market,” he added.

“As Pakistan is also good in production of the consumer products, especially in the textile, leather, sports goods, surgical and food related industries and agriculture, there will be a strong Chinese demand in these areas,” the official said.

Among the growth of trade in major products between the two countries, textiles, seafood and agricultural products have increased year on year, which has increased Pakistan’s exports to China.

News Desk

