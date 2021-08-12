Senate body seeks report on hurdles in agri imports

ISLAMABAD: The senate standing committee on commerce has formed a sub-committee to examine issues relating to imports of major agriculture commodities and submit its report to the committee of commerce within 30 days.

The committee, in its meeting on Wednesday, appointed a sub-committee to examine the issues relating to imports of cotton, growth of textile exports, including sales tax on cotton exporters, duties on import of yarn cotton and cotton seed and submit its report to the committee.

The committee also expressed its discontent on the contradictory arguments for ban on the export of livestock. The committee directed the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of National Food Security and Research to revisit the policy in-consultation with all the stakeholders and present its report in the next meeting of the committee.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Ministry of Commerce Secretary Muhammad Sualeh Faruqui briefed the committee on the status of treaties, agreements, protocol and conventions with other countries and international agencies on the trade and commerce. They answered a number of questions and queries of the chair and members of the committee. The secretary updated the committee on implementation status of the previous recommendation of the committee.