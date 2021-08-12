Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Automobile sales surge by 114pc in July

By Monitoring Report

The number of cars sold in the country soared by a massive 114 per cent to 24,918 units in July 2021 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to decline in mark-up rate for auto financing coupled with a reduction in car prices announced in budget 2020-21 (FY21).

According to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Wednesday, car sales figure stood at 11,659 units in July 2020.

In a report, Topline Securities analyst Umair Naseer said that if dispatches of Lucky Motor Corporation (non-member of PAMA) are included, then the amount of total car sales in July 2021 would stand at approximately 27,000, an increase of 105pc YoY and 75pc month-on-month (MoM).

“To recall, the government had announced reliefs and tax cuts for automobile consumers in the federal budget 2021-22 which resulted in across the board reduction in car prices,” he said. “As a result, customers held back there purchases till July 2021.”

Article continues after this advertisement

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that triple digit growth in sales volume of automobiles was witnessed due to low policy rate as auto financing increased by Rs97 billion during the previous fiscal year.

It added that rapid economic growth also helped lift the sales figure.

“Government efforts to provide relief to the common man became evident in July’s sales numbers as the leadership reduced sales tax on cars having engine capacity of below 1,000cc along with a reduction in the federal excise duty resulting in a decline in car prices,” it said.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSenate body seeks report on hurdles in agri imports
Next articleECNEC asks for updated proposal on Attabad Lake power project
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECNEC asks for updated proposal on Attabad Lake power project

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) which met here on Wednesday has asked the government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Senate body seeks report on hurdles in agri imports

ISLAMABAD: The senate standing committee on commerce has formed a sub-committee to examine issues relating to imports of major agriculture commodities and submit its...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to incentivise remitters of NRLP

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Remittance Loyalty Programme (NRLP) with a view to incentivize remitters...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt establishes Rs10bn fund for IT industry

The government has announced major incentives for the IT and telecom sector in a bid to boost overall growth of the economy. During a meeting...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt establishes Rs10bn fund for IT industry

The government has announced major incentives for the IT and telecom sector in a bid to boost overall growth of the economy. During a meeting...

Brent oil may retest resistance at $71.18

Oil drops on China fuel demand concerns as Delta coronavirus surges

Record cryptocurrency heist valued at $600m

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.