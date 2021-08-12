Sign inSubscribe
ECNEC asks for updated proposal on Attabad Lake power project

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) which met here on Wednesday has asked the government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to prepare an updated proposal regarding the 54 MW Attabad Lake Hydropower Project for approval.

During meeting of ECNEC, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presented a summary regarding Attabad Lake Hydropower Project to be executed by WAPDA amounting to Rs25.4 billion.

Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar, Advisor to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, federal secretaries and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The project envisages construction of 54 MW hydropower project located on the bank of Hunza River, towards downstream end of Attabad Lake. The energy generated from the above project will be transmitted to the load centres in Hunza Valley.

After due deliberations, the committee directed the government of Gilgit Baltistan and WAPDA to work out an updated proposal ensuring sustainability of the project and present before the committee for requisite approval.

The finance minister stated that development of the Gilgit Baltistan is a top priority of the government.

In June 2021, the CDWP had referred the project to ECNEC for further approval. The lake was developed as a result of massive landslide about 15 kilometers upstream of Gilgit.

Earlier, WAPDA had released Rs22 million in funds to its hydro planning formation for carrying out the feasibility study of the project using in-house expertise. The feasibility study was likely to be completed by the first quarter of 2021 (Q1FY21).

After the study, detailed engineering design, award of contract and commencement of construction work, the Attabad Lake Hydropower Project will be completed in four years.

According to officials, initial survey work on the project has been substantially finalised while teams for neo-tectonic survey and geological mapping have been mobilised on site.

In addition, detailed sub-surface geotechnical investigations and hydrographic survey have been initiated.

Further during the meeting on Wednesday, the Ministry of Planning and Development tabled another summary regarding the Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-02) to be sponsored and executed by SUPARCO.

The satellite will generate very high resolution earth imaginary and designed for service life of at least seven years.

After detailed discussion, the committee directed to present a feasibility report of the entire project to guage its viability in the long run. Also the Committee directed to hire independent financial advisors for exploring funding options and strengthening internal financial capabilities.

The services of globally reputed technical advisors and consultants may be hired for support in design and procurement.

Staff Report

