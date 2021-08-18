More German investors to invest in Punjab

LAHORE: Ambassador of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck has said that Punjab has an investment friendly environment and German investors will take advantage of it.

In a meeting with Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal before ashura holidays, he stressed that many German companies have already invested in the province and more businessmen were expected to pour money in Punjab. The meeting discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests, bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities present in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister told the envoy that Pakistan and Germany enjoyed deep friendly relations.

He revealed that the government of Punjab and German companies were collaborating in the technical sector and underscored the need to enhance cooperation. “Germany possesses great expertise in the field of technology and the government of Punjab wants to benefit from it,” he said. “Punjab government has established four new technical universities in the province and a state-of-the-art skills technology park is also being set up in Lahore.”

Article continues after this advertisement

He said that there was vast scope to accelerate cooperation between Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and technical institutions of Germany.

Iqbal said the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade was facilitating local and foreign investors.