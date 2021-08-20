CPPA seeks hike in power price by Rs1.47 per unit

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve an increase in the price of electricity by Rs1.47 per unit on account of the fuel cost adjustment for the month of July 2021.

CPPA, on behalf of power distributing companies (DISCOs) except K-Electric, has requested NEPRA to increase the electricity price by Rs1.4687 per kWh. NEPRA is scheduled to hold a hearing in this regard on September 1, 2021.

Earlier, NEPRA approved Rs5.27 per unit as Reference Fuel Cost (RFC) for July 2021. However, the CPPA has now informed the authority (NEPRA) that the actual fuel cost remained at Rs6.74 per unit in July 2021.

As per details, total power production in July was more than 15 billion units. Of the total power production in July, hydel sources constituted 29.94 per cent, while 15.209 per cent and 10.28 per cent of the electricity was generated using coal and expansive furnace oil respectively. Similarly, the respective shares of power generated through local gas, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), nuclear sources, wind sources, solar, bagasse and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) stood at 8.68 per cent, 20.01 per cent, 10.59 per cent, 3.51 per cent, 0.39 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 0.79 per cent, respectively, of the total power production in the month.

According to section 31(7) of the NEPRA Act (XL of 1997) and the mechanism for monthly fuel price adjustment prescribed by the authority in the tariff determination of ex-WAPDA distribution companies, the authority may on a monthly basis adjust the approved tariff on account of any variations in the fuel charges and policy guidelines issued by the federal government.

NEPRA, in a public notice, has invited all the interested/affected parties to raise written/oral objections as permissible under the law at the public hearing.