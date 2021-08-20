Sign inSubscribe
PARCO board appoints Irteza Qureshi as new managing director

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) board has appointed Irteza Qureshi as the new Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the company. The new DMD would assume charge of his office during the first week of September 2021.

Qureshi is currently engaged with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He has been working for the organization for the past six years.

As per details, Qureshi is a UK qualified Chartered Accountant with diverse experience in private and public sectors and multinational organizations within and outside Pakistan. PARCO is a joint venture (JV) between the Government of Pakistan (GoP) and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, incorporated as a public limited company in 1974. GoP holds 60 per cent of the shareholding while 40 per cent of the shares are held by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through its Mubadala Investment Company.

Staff Report

