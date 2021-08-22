How the Pakistan Sports Board failed our Olympians and squandered their money

It was an agonising watch this month as not one but two Pakistani athletes made it close to the medals podium at the Tokyo Olympics. Talha Talib from Gujranwala and Arshad Nadeem from Mian Channu both finished in fifth place. Their close brush with bronze means Pakistan’s olympic medal drought has extended from 29 years to at least 32 – with the next chance at success coming in Rio 2024.

Since the games ended, there has been a fierce back and forth over who is responsible. Blame has naturally been directed towards the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and its longstanding chairman Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan. The POA has in turn responded and pointed out that they are simply responsible for promoting olympic values and player development falls squarely under the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) run by the federal ministry of Interprovincial Coordination (IPC). The truth lies somewhere in between.

It seems that both the PSB and the POA are happy to point fingers at each other and let the whole matter die down in a whirlwind of confusion and accusations. However, both are to blame for different aspects of Pakistan’s Olympics woes. Much has been made of the squalid conditions in which athletes have to train in Pakistan and how they have to fund themselves to make it to the games. This story will focus on where the money comes from, or at least where it should come from, for olympic athletes and why we should be spending more not just on our olympians but all players of different sports.

The Olympics

Before we begin discussing Pakistan’s Olympic failures, it is necessary to try and understand how the Olympics work. Here is the first thing you need to know: the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not give a single dime, cent, or rupee to any athlete for participating in the games. They also do not provide travel and lodging. Most countries have their own Olympic Committees that provide travel and lodging as well as coaches and support staff to athletes, but even in the United States of America (USA), athletes do not get salaries unless their sport, their team, their federation, or they personally have been sponsored by a private organization or individual.

As such, being an Olympian is not necessarily lucrative. Not just in Pakistan but all over the world most Olympians hold day jobs and work in different capacities until it is time to train for the games. This tradition of not paying athletes is a holdover from the time when the Olympics were an event exclusively for amateur athletes. It was not until 1971 that professional athletes were allowed to compete in the Olympics – which meant that Olympic athletes were now also allowed to receive compensation, sponsorship from national and sports organizations as well as private businesses. In fact, the amateur nature of the competition did not completely end until 1986, which is when professional athletes were allowed to compete in every Olympic sport.

Essentially, if you are a star athlete and manage to win big at the Olympics, you have a real shot at making some serious money through endorsements and corporate sponsorships. Winning can also land you in other careers such as coaching and even acting. However, once again this is usually a very select group of athletes and most have to go back to their day jobs after competing at the most prestigious sporting event in the world.

Meanwhile, the International Olympics Committee makes a pretty penny through the games every four years. The International Olympic Committee is entirely privately funded and ever since the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896 it has relied upon contributions from commercial partners in order to stage the Games and support the Olympic Movement.Because the IOC is a non-profit organisation, 90 percent of the revenues from the Games go straight back into sport and athlete development. In total, around USD 2.5 billion is put towards the staging of the Olympic Games, to ease the financial burden on the host cities.

Since the Olympics are very widely watched, around 73% of this revenue comes from broadcasting rights. The rest of this broadcasting rights money is highly prized and contested between different countries. Take, for example, the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), which has an astounding $845 million at their disposal over a four year period between games. Of this massive budget, $120 million comes from corporate sponsorships. The rest all comes from US-only broadcasting rights.

For a country like Pakistan, getting any broadcasting deals is unlikely because of the very small viewership numbers. What is important is that 90% of revenue that the IOC distributes for the development of players and sports all around the world. This is where the POA comes in – the organization is not just responsible for promoting Olympic values and anti-doping regulations, it also has the critical role of being the recognised organization by the IOC in Pakistan and as such it is their job to lobby for funding from the IOC – something they have time and again failed to do. However, while their negligence is apparent, it is nowhere as bad as the role of the PSB.