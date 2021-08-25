KP to provide IT training to 25,000 women

Atif Khan said that in order to solve the problems of internet connectivity in tourist destinations, internet facility will be provided from universal service funds in collaboration with the federal government.

Karishma Zakaullah, owner of the Uni Desk Company, said that the training provided by the provincial government to women in IT sectors has created employment opportunities for other women. “Currently, women here have a 1 per cent share in business. After training, we have received Rs1.5 million in career scale training for school children,” he added.

Similarly, the owners of other companies have received total revenue of Rs20 million after completing training.

Atif Khan said that the digital training project will be launched in tribal districts at a cost of Rs1 billion as soon as security concerns and internet connectivity issues are solved.

Furthermore, the provincial government will also create three special technology zones (STZs) to create employment opportunities in science and technology. The zones will be constructed in Mardan, Haripur and Peshawar districts.