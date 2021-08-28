Sign inSubscribe
$1bn mobile phone export target fixed for FY22

Commerce adviser stresses raising exports for strengthening economy

By News Desk

The government on Friday fixed mobile phone export target at $1 billion for the current fiscal year linked with the incentives offered to local manufacturers.

The announcement follows the first successful consignment of ‘Make in Pakistan’ 4G smartphones to the United Arab Emirates earlier this month.

While discussing the export opp­or­t­unities with members of Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association (PMPMA) and representatives of other leading makers and assemblers including Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Tecno, Infinix and Inovi, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood observed that it was very encouraging to see imports were going down as mobile phones were being manufactured locally. “It’s also creating job opportunities for the locals and saving millions of dollars.” he added.

“I was also informed that small quantities of mobiles have now started to be exported,” the adviser told the meeting. This is a testimony that our mobile phone manufacturing policy is on track, he claimed.

