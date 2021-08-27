Sign inSubscribe
Enhanced cooperation between Pakistan, Qatar beneficial for both countries: Fakhar

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food and Security Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar would be further strengthened in different fields, which would be mutually beneficial for the people of both countries.

Talking to Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, he said Pakistan had an immense agricultural capacity which could allow increasing its exports. Both sides also discussed the scope of agricultural trade between the two countries.

Fakhar Imam said that cooperation amongst countries at every level needed to be increased if the world wanted to move towards sustainable and nature-friendly development.

He further stressed that the future was in the hands of the youth and hence their quality of education needed to be at par excellence. Fakhar welcomed and appreciated 10 fully covered scholarships offered by Qatar to Pakistani students. 

The ambassador on behalf of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment Qatar extended an invitation to Fakhar Imam to attend the “Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha”.

He said the motto of the summit was “Green Desert, Better Environment”.

He said the exhibition aimed to inspire, encourage and benefit participating countries with innovative solutions to reduce desertification.

APP

