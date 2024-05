Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $25 million to $ 8.0 billion during the week ended on April 26, 2024.

As per latest data shared by the SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.316 billion.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position depicts that reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $8.006 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks recorded $5.31 billion.