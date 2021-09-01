Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

CPI inflation remains in single digit at 8.4pc in August

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation remained in single digit, witnessing an increase of 8.4 per cent during the month of August as compared to the corresponding month of the last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported here on Wednesday.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6 per cent in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.3pc in the previous month and an increase of 0.6pc in August 2020.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation increased by 8.3pc on year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.7pc in the previous month and 7.1pc in August 2020.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.5pc in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.29pc in the previous month and an increase of 0.8pc in August 2020.

Article continues after this advertisement

The rural CPI increased by 8.4pc on YoY basis in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 8pc in the previous month and 9.9pc in August 2020.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.7pc in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.4pc in the previous month and an increase of 0.4pc in August 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 15.9pc in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 16.2pc a month earlier and an increase of 11.7pc in August 2020. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.7pc in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.8pc a month earlier and an increase of 0.9pc in August 2020.

Likewise, Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on a YoY basis increased by 17.1pc in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 17.3pc a month earlier and an increase of 3.3pc in August 2020.

WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 1.2pc in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.3pc a month earlier and an increase of 1.3pc in corresponding month i.e. August 2020.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLPG price increases Rs5 per kg
Next articleOil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EIA data
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NTC holds maiden meeting to harmonise taxes across country

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the National Tax Council (NTC) was held on Wednesday to harmonise taxes and reduce cost of doing business in...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM confident of achieving Rs5.82tr annual tax target

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he is optimistic that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will "comfortably achieve" the annual tax...
Read more
HEADLINES

LPG price increases Rs5 per kg

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified an increase of Rs5 per kilogramme in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani E&P consortium bags exploration deal in UAE

A Pakis­tan Petroleum Limited-led consortium of four public sector exploration and production (E&P) entities has secured a major exploration opening — Offshore Block 5...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CPI inflation remains in single digit at 8.4pc in August

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation remained in single digit, witnessing an increase of 8.4 per cent during the month...

LPG price increases Rs5 per kg

Pakistani E&P consortium bags exploration deal in UAE

If the economy is to grow, financial inclusion for women should be the top priority

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.