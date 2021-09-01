CPI inflation remains in single digit at 8.4pc in August

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation remained in single digit, witnessing an increase of 8.4 per cent during the month of August as compared to the corresponding month of the last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported here on Wednesday.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6 per cent in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.3pc in the previous month and an increase of 0.6pc in August 2020.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation increased by 8.3pc on year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.7pc in the previous month and 7.1pc in August 2020.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.5pc in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.29pc in the previous month and an increase of 0.8pc in August 2020.

The rural CPI increased by 8.4pc on YoY basis in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 8pc in the previous month and 9.9pc in August 2020.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.7pc in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.4pc in the previous month and an increase of 0.4pc in August 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 15.9pc in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 16.2pc a month earlier and an increase of 11.7pc in August 2020. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.7pc in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.8pc a month earlier and an increase of 0.9pc in August 2020.

Likewise, Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on a YoY basis increased by 17.1pc in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 17.3pc a month earlier and an increase of 3.3pc in August 2020.

WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 1.2pc in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.3pc a month earlier and an increase of 1.3pc in corresponding month i.e. August 2020.