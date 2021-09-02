Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Agriculture experts request delay release of wheat quota

By Shahzad Paracha

Islamabad: The agriculture experts have asked the government to delay the release of the wheat quota for two months.

The agriculture experts on the condition of anonymity told this scribe that the government should keep in mind the ground realities including the wheat prices with regard to releasing of wheat quota.

Explaining the reason, they said that the wheat crisis comes just before the arrival of new wheat crops so, therefore, the government should issue quotas to flour mills after October.

The wheat in these months would be available in large quantities while prices will also not increase, they added.

Article continues after this advertisement

They also said that the government has not released this year’s wheat quota to flour mills even though there is no shortage of flour in the market.

Abundant flour is available in the open market as well as in utility stores, they stated.

Agricultural experts said that the government should also decide to release wheat quota for Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur divisions keeping in view the ground realities and if the government releases better wheat for these divisions, then the whole Punjab will never have a flour crisis.

They explained that both these divisions are wheat procurement markets. General (r) Musharraf government had released 968,000 tonnes of quota to the flour mills of the Rawalpindi division in 2006-07 while the incumbent government issued 1190,000 tons in 2018-19 and 910,000 tonnes in the year 2019-20.

They have a point of view that the population of the Rawalpindi division has increased tremendously during this period and the official quota of wheat for the flour mills of this division is insufficient for the local needs.

On the other hand, according to government sources, ample stocks of wheat are available in the market and there is no need to issue a government quota immediately this year.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNEPRA reserves decision on Rs1.26/unit hike in power price for KE consumers
Next articleFBR seeks exemption certificates
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR seeks exemption certificates

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sought exemption certificates, details issued under greenfield industrial undertakings. Sources said that FBR has directed all Chief...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA reserves decision on Rs1.26/unit hike in power price for KE consumers

Karachitis may have to bear an additional burden of Rs1.26 per unit hike in power price on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee falls, hits record low at 166.98

The rupee hit a new low against the dollar as it dropped to Rs166.98 on Thursday, depreciating 11 paisas or 0.07 per cent. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Trade gap widens by 133pc in 2MFY22

Pakistan’s trade deficit surged to $7.337 billion during July-August period of the current fiscal year (2MFY22), rising 133 per cent as imports outpaced exports...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Global trade
HEADLINES

Trade gap widens by 133pc in 2MFY22

Pakistan’s trade deficit surged to $7.337 billion during July-August period of the current fiscal year (2MFY22), rising 133 per cent as imports outpaced exports...

PSO under hot water as PM takes notice of oil transport

China’s Alibaba to invest $15.5bn for “common prosperity”

Tesla’s China output halted for days in August on chip shortage – Bloomberg News

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.