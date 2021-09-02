Dawood contracts coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Commerce, Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has tested positive for coronavirus, he confirmed on Thursday.

In a tweet, Dawood said he experienced mild symptoms and had isolated himself at home. “Prayers requested.”

I have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. Prayers requested. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) September 2, 2021

Quoting an official from the ministry, Geo News said the minister has completed his vaccination.

Article continues after this advertisement

“He [Dawood] met with someone in Lahore earlier,” the official said and added he tested positive two days after that meeting.

A number of high-profile politicians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, have tested positive for the contagious disease since it was first detected in the country in February last. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among the politicians who have contracted the disease so far.