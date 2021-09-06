Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR to deny 60pc input tax to non-integrated tier-1 retailers

By Staff Report

Islamabad: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in its drive to integrate Tier-1 Retailers across the country, has issued Sales Tax General Order No.2 of 2022 by which a system-based approach has been adopted to integrate Non-Integrated Tier-1 Retailers with effect from 1st August 2021.

A list of identified Tier-1 non-Integrated Retailers has been placed at FBR’s web portal and if these identified Tier-1 Retailers fail to integrate by September 15, 2021, they would be denied credit for input tax equal to 60 per cent claimed in the Sales Tax return for the month of August 2021.

If, however, a Tier-1 Retailer feels that it is not a Tier-1 Retailer in terms of Section 2(43A) of Sales Tax Act, 1990, it may get itself excluded from the list by applying to the concerned Commissioner by September 10, 2021.

The list shall be updated every month and taxpayers who remain in the List shall be considered as non-Integrated Tier-1 Retailers and their input tax to the extent of 60pc shall be disallowed as per the provisions of sub-section (9A) of Section 3 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOverseas Ministry proposes three names for Chairman EOBI slot
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Overseas Ministry proposes three names for Chairman EOBI slot

Islamabad: The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has proposed three officer names for the Chairman Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution slot (EOBI). Sources...
Read more
HEADLINES

USAID, KP Govt working to complete $6181m infrastructure programme

Islamabad: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been working with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to complete the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Economy is in a state of growth: FM Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the economy is in a state of growth. He made these remarks while presiding...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCoTL directs to audit deemed duty collected by refineries

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics (CCoTL) has directed the petroleum division to carry out an audit of the deemed duty collected by petroleum...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Oil refineries
HEADLINES

CCoTL directs to audit deemed duty collected by refineries

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics (CCoTL) has directed the petroleum division to carry out an audit of the deemed duty collected by petroleum...

Financial crisis of OMCs worsens

Steelmakers, ABAD at loggerhead over prices of construction materials

Court orders FBR to appoint a bold officer for investigation of tax fraud

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.