Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KPP scaled backed due to IMF objection

By Monitoring Report

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised objections over the limit of guarantees for doling out a small loans’ scheme under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) therefore the federal government has decided to scale back the programme.

The government has decided to phase out the loan programme even though the IMF had suggested softening the launch.

Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin mentioned that in the third week of September, the first phase of the KPP will be launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan while it will be launched in January 2022 in the other provinces.

According to the top officials, “Pakistan and the IMF are scheduled to hold virtual talks for the sixth review from September 29, 2021, and then Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will conclude policy level talks in Washington, DC, as he will be attending the annual spring meeting of Breton Wood Institutions (BWIs) such as the IMF and World Bank by the mid of next month”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCreation of software technology zones to increase exports and employment
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Creation of software technology zones to increase exports and employment

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has announced that the Punjab government will set up a software technology zone in Lahore to...
Read more
HEADLINES

German delegation to visit Pakistan for exploring investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Ms Fareena Mazhar termed the forthcoming visit of the German delegation to Pakistan as a positive sign for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Readymade garment exports witnessed record increase 9.83pc

ISLAMABAD: The exports of Ready-made garments during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 9.83 per cent as compared to the exports of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Toyota announces over $100m investment to produce hybrid vehicles in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Following the government’s move to facilitate hybrid and electric vehicles through the new auto policy, Toyota has announced to invest over $100 million...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Toyota announces over $100m investment to produce hybrid vehicles in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Following the government’s move to facilitate hybrid and electric vehicles through the new auto policy, Toyota has announced to invest over $100 million...

Govt to slash export cargo charges by 50pc

Rupee recovers 38 paisas against US dollar

Pakistan’s Ailaaj announces $1.6mn in seed funding to scale as full-stack digital healthcare platform

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.