Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

LESCO sends details to Power Division for privatisation

By Shahab Omer

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has accelerated the privatisation process of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), while the company has sent the balance sheet and details of assets to the power division, Pakistan Today learnt.

According to the details, due to continuous financial deficit, line losses and non-payment of bills, the present government had decided to privatise the DISCOs including LESCO. However, in June this year, LESCO implemented the privatisation process and decided to hand over the distribution of electricity bills to the private sector.

An official of LESCO on condition of anonymity informed this scribe that the outsourcing of distribution of bills was approved by PEPCO and it was decided to hand over the distribution of bills of the company’s South Circle to the private sector.

The official added that there was a plan to outsource the bill distribution as a pilot project in all the divisions of South Circle. However, under this plan, the distribution of bills in DHA, DHA East, Kot Lakhpat and Gulberg divisions was to be done by the private sector.

Article continues after this advertisement

The official further informed that LESCO had received a letter from Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) in July (the letter was sent to all-electric supply companies) asking them to provide all the records regarding balance sheets and liabilities and a timeline of one month was given for this task.

However, the official added that the balance sheet has been sent to the power division by LESCO which contains not only the details of the company’s accounts but also the details of the assets.

“The company has also sent the details of arrears of WAPDA, NTDC, PEPCO and all these departments owed RS 14 billion to LESCO. Similarly, details of subsidies received by the company and cases pending in the courts have also been sent to the Power Division. Details of bills due for running and dead defaulters have also been sent,” he added.

The official believed that the purpose of sending all these details was to get all the details to the Privatization Commission and enable the Commission to take a final decision.

The official revealed that the privatization process at the administrative level was expedited after the formal appointment of Chaudhry Muhammad Amin, Chief Executive Officer of LESCO and in this regard, it was also decided to appoint officers from the private sector to the important seats of the company.

The official said that the interviews of the candidates for the post of Director Marketing and Tariff from the private sector were also underway and candidates will be interviewed by the Selection Committee and the successful candidate will be appointed as Director Marketing and Tariff.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUfone likely to get additional spectrum at base price
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Ufone likely to get additional spectrum at base price

ISLAMABAD: Ufone is likely to obtain additional spectrum as no foreign or local operator except the Ufone has submitted its bid to acquire the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ban on livestock exports causes loss of foreign market

ISLAMABAD: As there is a ban on the export of livestock reportedly to maintain the supply chain and prices in the country, the National...
Read more
HEADLINES

NADRA launches Contactless Biometric Verification Services

ISLAMABAD:  Capitalizing on technical advancements, and as per the request of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Indian hackers behind attack on FBR’s website, Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Thursday that Indian hackers had attacked the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR’s) website. He revealed this while briefing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Indian hackers behind attack on FBR’s website, Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Thursday that Indian hackers had attacked the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR’s) website. He revealed this while briefing...

NEPRA clarifies overbilling accusation

Govt to launch bidding for M6 in Oct

Cap on EV charging tariff: NEPRA

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.