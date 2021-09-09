Ufone likely to get additional spectrum at base price

ISLAMABAD: Ufone is likely to obtain additional spectrum as no foreign or local operator except the Ufone has submitted its bid to acquire the spectrum till the expiry of a deadline given by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in this regard.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) under the provisions of Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996 and policy directive issued by the government, had earlier invited applications from interested Pakistani and foreign applicants/bidders for auction of spectrum in 1800 and 2100 MHz bands. And, PTA published an Information Memorandum on August 5, and the deadline for the interested operators to submit their applications and sealed-bid with pre-bid deposits was due on September 9.

According to sources, Ufone has emerged as the single operator to participate in the spectrum auction as no foreign or local operator has submitted its bid for the auction of the said spectrum.

“Since no other operator except Ufone has shown interest in getting the additional spectrum, it is expected that Ufone will get the additional spectrum at base price,” said sources.

They added that Jazz, after obtaining Warid’s spectrum, was probably not in need to have any additional spectrum while Zong and Telenor have not participated in the auction ostensibly because the PTA could not convince them to participate in the auction for additional spectrum.

It is relevant to mention that the base price for the 2×1 MHz (1 MHz paired) spectrum in 1800 MHz was fixed at USD 31 million while the base price for 2×1 MHz (1 MHz paired) spectrum in 2100 MHz was set at USD 29 million.

When contacted with a spokesman of PTA to confirm the information, he said,” Once all formalities are completed details shall be announced.”