Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt determined to revive film industry

By Monitoring Report

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, at the Finance Division to discuss the promotion of the film industry.

The finance minister urged the revival of the film industry and cinemas to portray a soft image of the country, besides ensuring jobs and economic activities in the sector.

It was decided to give incentives to the people associated with the film and cinema industry. Tarin also promised his full support for the resurgence of the industry.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Information, Secretary Finance Division, FBR Chairman and other senior officers.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt taking steps to resolve problems of business community: Usman Dar
Next articleEdible oil manufacturers decline to reduce prices
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Edible oil manufacturers decline to reduce prices

ISLAMABAD: Despite a direction of the Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin to reduce the price of edible oil during the recent meeting with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt taking steps to resolve problems of business community: Usman Dar

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the government was well-aware of the problems being faced by the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SCCI rejects decision of gas suspension to industries, CNG sector in KP

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has rejected the government's decision to suspend gas supplies to industries and the CNG sector...
Read more
HEADLINES

PIA to resume commercial flights to Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines will resume flights from Islamabad to Kabul next week, a spokesperson told AFP Saturday, becoming the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

India’s forex reserves rise to $642.5bn

BENGALURU: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $642.45 billion as of Sept. 3, compared with $633.56 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of...

PIA to resume commercial flights to Kabul

Dollar hits 13-month high at Rs168.02

President Alvi says SECP is launching Rs1bn venture capital fund; SECP says it is not

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.