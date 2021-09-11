Govt determined to revive film industry

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, at the Finance Division to discuss the promotion of the film industry.

The finance minister urged the revival of the film industry and cinemas to portray a soft image of the country, besides ensuring jobs and economic activities in the sector.

It was decided to give incentives to the people associated with the film and cinema industry. Tarin also promised his full support for the resurgence of the industry.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Information, Secretary Finance Division, FBR Chairman and other senior officers.