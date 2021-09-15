Prices of petroleum products increased

The Government has decided to revise the prices of petroleum products.

The new price of petrol will be 123.30 rupees per litre which indicate an increase of Rs5 per litre

High-speed diesel (HSD), which is majorly used by the agriculture and transport sectors, will be sold at Rs120.04 per litre after an increase of Rs05.01.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil (LDO) have surged by Re05.46 and Rs05.92 respectively.

According to a notification by the Finance Division, the revised prices will be effective from midnight.