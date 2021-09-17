CCoE approves winter incentive package on incremental consumption

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Friday approved the summary submitted by the Power Division on the winter incentive package on incremental consumption for all domestic, commercial and general services consumers of XW- DISCOs and K- Electrics from November 01, 2021 till February 28, 2022.

The meeting of CCOE was held under the Chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here.

The CCoE also considered the revision of gas tariff slabs for the domestic consumers during the winter season of FY 21-22 submitted by the Petroleum Division.

The forum discussed the agenda in detail and outlined that gas is a precious energy resource and resultantly import of LNG is a large drain on Pakistan’s foreign exchange.

Article continues after this advertisement

It constitutes a major part of the country’s total imports and consumer spending. It is now critically important to realize both on an individual and national level that energy resources need to be conserved by switching to energy-efficient appliances. Keeping in view a committee headed by Minister for science and technology Shibli Faraz has been formed.

This committee will give its recommendations within 30 days on the measures to ensure the use of energy-efficient appliances through various fiscal and administrative incentives along with regulatory actions to be taken to promote these appliances to rationalize the consumption, reduce consumer’s monthly expenses and resultantly reduce the country’s energy import bill.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, SAPM on Power, Petroleum & Revenue, SAPM on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and representatives of regulatory authorities and senior officials of Ministries and Divisions.