Cabinet seeks AGP’s report, forensic audit of loss making SOEs

ISLAMABAD: The government has taken notice of loss making state owned enterprises (SOEs) and the federal cabinet directed the finance division to submit a report of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) and forensic audit of the 10 loss making SOEs.

According to sources, the federal cabinet while reviewing financial performance of the State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) has taken notice of loss making SOEs and asked the finance division to present AGP’s report and forensic audit of the 10 loss making SOEs.

As per details, finance division submitted a summary titled ‘State Owned Enterprises (Commercial) Financial Performance’ before the cabinet and the cabinet noted improving performance of SOEs, with stipulation that finance division will update the cabinet on the decision of the cabinet pertaining to AGP’s earlier presentation and forensic audit of the 10 loss making SOEs.

The finance division briefed the cabinet that the Implementation & Economic Reforms Unit (IERU), Finance Division, had been publishing an annual report on SOEs since FY 2013-14 titled “Federal Footprint: Annual SOEs Report”.

Of late, reports for FYs 2017-18 and 2018-19 had been published after some delay. It was further submitted that the finance division was in process of finalisation of SOEs Report for FY20 which will be completed in due course.

“These reports primarily present financial performance of SOEs portfolio during a year under review and also cover other important aspects such as stock of SOEs, assets & liabilities as well as government support provided to SOEs, in the form of equity injection, guarantees and cash development loans,” said sources.

They added that these reports had assisted the government and international partners in analyzing and understanding the nature and performance of commercial activities of the Government of Pakistan (GoP) entities.

Sources said that financial performance of 85 commercial SoEs (excluding National Highway Authority (NHA) during the first two years (FY 2017-18) of the present government had disclosed net loss of Rs 286 billion. However, financial performance of SoEs during FY 2018-19 had shown improvements as the SoEs earned Rs 31 billion worth profit.

The finance division also informed the cabinet that the government’s broad based reform process including timely completion of SoEs Board of Directors (BoDs) and appointments at managerial positions together with fiscal discipline had helped improvements in the performance of SoEs, said sources.