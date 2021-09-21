Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Petroleum Division takes notice of Eni Pakistan Limited sale to PIOGCL

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Taking serious notice of the sale of Eni Pakistan Limited to a new joint venture (JV), the Petroleum Division has asked Eni Pakistan Limited Managing Director (MD) to prove the financial strength and technical expertise of this new JV.

Petroleum Division’s Directorate General of Petroleum Concession (DGPC), in a letter dated 20th September 2021 with the subject ‘Proposed Change of Control of Eni Pakistan Limited’, has asked MD Eni Pakistan Limited to provide proves regarding the source of funding for the acquisition of 50 per cent shareholding of Eni Pakistan Limited, details of any tax liability acquired by details of Prime International Oil & Gas Company Limited (PIOGCL) in order establish the technical and financial strength of PIOGCL.

DGPC has also sought from the Eni Pakistan Limited MD to provide details of management structure showing clear lines of responsibility and processes for an upstream operation providing all details of operational staff to be based in the country, details of health, safety and environmental management system to be implemented and used by the company, details of how PIOGCL will manage in practice an exploration, production and development operations acquired from M/s Eni, having no experience in the E&P sector and details of technical and logistic resources available for E&P operations acquired from M/s Eni.

Eni Pakistan Limited and a foreign Exploration & Production (E&P) company PIOGCL had earlier signed a Sale Purchase Agreement (SPA) on March 08, 2021, under which the entire share capital of ENI was sold to PIOGCL. And, the ownership of principal shares of Eni has been equally divided between the former employees of Eni Pak Ltd, with as directors of the new venture and Hub Power Company Limited (‘Hubco’), an IPP (Independent Power Producing) company that mainly specializes in installation and management of power plants throughout various regions across the country.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to sources, the tax liability of the Eni is USD118 million and the current cash and bank balance of Hubco are Rs511,000,000 or USD3,320,000 while currently, the Directorate General of Petroleum Concession (DGPC) does not have any information that such a company or former employees of Eni can take the burden of the enormous tax liability of Eni Pakistan Limited.

To properly exploit the Eni blocks for efficient and maximal oil and gas extraction in the country, the financial strength and technical expertise of PIOGCL, and former employees of Eni has to some extent made it clear that that

It is largely believed in the oil and gas sector that PIOGCL and former employees of Eni do not possess the strength to bear the burden of tax liability amount to USD 118 million of Eni, properly exploit the Eni blocks for efficient and maximal oil and gas extraction in the country, said sources.

It merits mentioning here that locally well-established and reputable E&P companies that have extensive experience of operatorship in the country and also possess a successful track record of managing reservoirs with a competent team of E&P professionals should be made partners in the new venture to move the transaction forward.

- Advertisement -
Previous article CDWP refers construction of KCR flyovers to ECNEC  
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

 CDWP refers construction of KCR flyovers to ECNEC  

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has gives go-ahead to the Construction of Infrastructure for the elimination of level crossing from the loop...
Read more
HEADLINES

No new tax imposed on electricity consumption: FBR

ISLAMABAD: Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Chief, as well as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Spokesperson Asad Tahir Jappa in an introductory session with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gold surges to Rs96,300 per 10gm amid weaker dollar

Gold prices surged 0.5 per cent in the international market and remained in positive territory for the third successive day on Tuesday amid a...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP deputy governor urges financial sector to boost women’s access to finance

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Deputy Governor Sima Kamil has said that the financial sector needs to realize its role as a key...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Tech sector continues to thrive, prosper: WIPO report

Despite the economic devastation wrought by Covid-19, the new technology sector continued to thrive and prosper last year, the UN’s World Intellectual Property Organisation’s...

SBP deputy governor urges financial sector to boost women’s access to finance

PC Board approves pricing mechanism for divestment of GoP shares

Int’l e-payment gateway to improve consumer confidence: Tarin

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.