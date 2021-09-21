Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

 CDWP refers construction of KCR flyovers to ECNEC  

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has gives go-ahead to the Construction of Infrastructure for the elimination of level crossing from the loop section of Karachi Circular Railways worth Rs20.17 billion

During the meeting of CDWP which was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, recommended the project to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conferences.

According to officials, the proposed structures will help in eliminating 22 level crossings located on the KCR loop from Drigh Road to Karachi City Station and shall also make it a reliable mode of public transport.

Article continues after this advertisement

Jehanzeb Khan directed all concerned officials to ensure the completion of the projects within the timelines, as the project is crucial for the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Karachi.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNo new tax imposed on electricity consumption: FBR
Next articlePetroleum Division takes notice of Eni Pakistan Limited sale to PIOGCL
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Petroleum Division takes notice of Eni Pakistan Limited sale to PIOGCL

ISLAMABAD: Taking serious notice of the sale of Eni Pakistan Limited to a new joint venture (JV), the Petroleum Division has asked Eni Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

No new tax imposed on electricity consumption: FBR

ISLAMABAD: Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Chief, as well as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Spokesperson Asad Tahir Jappa in an introductory session with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gold surges to Rs96,300 per 10gm amid weaker dollar

Gold prices surged 0.5 per cent in the international market and remained in positive territory for the third successive day on Tuesday amid a...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP deputy governor urges financial sector to boost women’s access to finance

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Deputy Governor Sima Kamil has said that the financial sector needs to realize its role as a key...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Tech sector continues to thrive, prosper: WIPO report

Despite the economic devastation wrought by Covid-19, the new technology sector continued to thrive and prosper last year, the UN’s World Intellectual Property Organisation’s...

SBP deputy governor urges financial sector to boost women’s access to finance

PC Board approves pricing mechanism for divestment of GoP shares

Int’l e-payment gateway to improve consumer confidence: Tarin

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.