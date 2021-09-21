 CDWP refers construction of KCR flyovers to ECNEC  

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has gives go-ahead to the Construction of Infrastructure for the elimination of level crossing from the loop section of Karachi Circular Railways worth Rs20.17 billion

During the meeting of CDWP which was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, recommended the project to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conferences.

According to officials, the proposed structures will help in eliminating 22 level crossings located on the KCR loop from Drigh Road to Karachi City Station and shall also make it a reliable mode of public transport.

Article continues after this advertisement

Jehanzeb Khan directed all concerned officials to ensure the completion of the projects within the timelines, as the project is crucial for the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Karachi.