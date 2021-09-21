Sign inSubscribe
No new tax imposed on electricity consumption: FBR

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Chief, as well as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Spokesperson Asad Tahir Jappa in an introductory session with media, clarified on Wednesday that the federal government has not imposed any new tax on electricity consumption and only professionals would be required to pay additional advance tax under the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

The tax department has imposed an additional advance tax on the rates ranging from 5 per cent to 35pc on professionals using domestic electricity connections.

The professionals included accountants, lawyers, doctors, dentists, health professionals, engineers, architects, IT professionals, tutors, trainers, and other persons engaged in the provision of services. 

He said that so far 0.75 million income tax returns have been received till September 21, and FBR is not considering any proposal to extend the date in the filing of income tax returns. 

He advised the taxpayers to timely file their income tax returns by September 30, 2021, to avoid penal action under the law.

When asked about the target of 4m returns this year, he responded that the FBR had set a target of 3.5m income returns for the current tax year.

The FBR Spokesperson stated that the FBR is the top revenue collection agency of the country, but its public image and perception need to be improved, and due respect to the FBR needs to be given.

 

Staff Report

