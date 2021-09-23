Asad Umar urged to increase security for Chinese projects

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar urged on Thursday in a press conference to tighten security for projects that are backed by the Chinese.

“The investment through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is increasing. Chinese investors are investing in [projects] besides special economic zones,” He stressed.

He mentioned that a new strategy to ramp up security for China-backed projects has been made by the government after the Dasu incident that killed 12 individuals including 9 Chinese.

He added that “CPEC-level security is being provided to all projects backed by Chinese investment […] Pakistan has a clear foreign policy: we will not step back one inch when it comes to our friendship with China.”