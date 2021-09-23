Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Asad Umar urged to increase security for Chinese projects

By Yumna Alam

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar urged on Thursday in a press conference to tighten security for projects that are backed by the Chinese.

“The investment through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is increasing. Chinese investors are investing in [projects] besides special economic zones,” He stressed.

He mentioned that a new strategy to ramp up security for China-backed projects has been made by the government after the Dasu incident that killed 12 individuals including 9 Chinese.

He added that “CPEC-level security is being provided to all projects backed by Chinese investment […] Pakistan has a clear foreign policy: we will not step back one inch when it comes to our friendship with China.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSCCI launches investment facilitation centre in KP
Yumna Alam

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SCCI launches investment facilitation centre in KP

PESHAWAR: An endeavour to attract investment and building a favourable business climate under the vision of Prime’s Minister Imran Khan of ease of doing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Taxpayers advised to pay taxes till Sept 30 to get special discount

RAWALPINDI: The Excise and Taxation Department has offered a 10 per cent rebate and 5pc discount on the token tax payment if a taxpayer...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPEC continues successfully in challenging times, Phase-II projects meeting deadlines; Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said Thursday that despite many challenges, the game-changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was progressing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Japanese companies keen to invest in auto sector: Japanese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: This was stated by the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsudam, during the meeting with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CPEC continues successfully in challenging times, Phase-II projects meeting deadlines; Asad...

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said Thursday that despite many challenges, the game-changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was progressing...

HBL is proud to be associated with the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Japanese companies keen to invest in auto sector: Japanese Ambassador

Four telecom companies submit bids for NGMS spectrum auction in AJK & GB

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.