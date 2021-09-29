Sign inSubscribe
Chinese company to establish milk farming units in Pakistan

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Royal Group of China, a Chinese company is set to establish buffalo milk farming units across Pakistan to produce high quality fresh milk, milk powder, cheese, and other dairy products in the country.

In this regard, Royal Group of China’s chief executive met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here on Wednesday to discuss the establishment of buffalo milk farming units in Pakistan.

Member Food Security and Climate Change Ministry of Planning Dr Hamid Jalil and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about China’s investment in the business wherein they will establish six labs in different cities of Pakistan for the production of buffalo embryos through high quality genetic In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) process.

It was also informed that the company is going to establish a buffalo farm that will be FMD free, and from there they will produce high-quality milk and then process it into powdered milk and mozzarella cheese.

They will also establish a Semen Production Unit (SPU) for buffaloes where they will care for and manage the breeding of bulls.

Asad Umar welcomed the group and assured them of all possible facilities, saying that the government of Pakistan has no bureaucratic red-tapism and the Ministry of Planning and CPEC Authority are committed to promoting investment from China.

He shared that the Investor Facilitation Center (IFC) under the CPEC Authority will soon be operational which will help in resolving all issues faced by investors.

APP

