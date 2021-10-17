Sign inSubscribe
The fall of a Chinese real estate giant could have far reaching consequences

This will lead to a fall in economic activities, which only hurts demand for scrap metal and copper

For a while a few weeks ago, it seemed you couldn’t open a foreign business newsite without being inundated with news about Evergrande. The Chinese real estate saga is every developer’s worst nightmare come to life. In short: Evergrande Real Estate, started in 1996 owns more than 1,300 projects in more than 280 cities across China. It also borrowed $300 billion to become one of China’s largest companies. There was only one problem: the company began to struggle to make interest payments on all of the debt they had accumulated. 

This has spiraled out of control, to the point where now China’s central bank has to issue placatory statements like the spillover effect to the financial system is controllable (hint: it’s not). If Evergrande collapses, Chinese demand for international products, commodities and services would potentially fall, affecting markets everywhere. 

Alright, but what does this have to do with Pakistan? A fair bit, actually, according to Mohsin Ali, investment analyst at AKD Securities, an investment bank.

 

