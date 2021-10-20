Sign inSubscribe
Govt to elect Shaukat Tarin as Senator from KP

Advisor expected to get Finance Ministry portfolio back

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The government has decided to elect Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin as a senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per sources, the decision was taken after PTI’s Ayub Afridi resigned as a senator. The lawmaker will be appointed as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on State and Frontier Regions (ASFRON).

It is pertinent to note that the government appointed Tarin as an adviser after his six-month stint as finance minister ended last week on Friday.

An official notification issued on the appointment read that Tarin’s new status will be equivalent to that of a federal minister.

The former finance minister was supposed to get elected as a senator — a prerequisite to continue as finance minister — as the six-month time limit to elect him as a member of Parliament expired on October 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tarin could not be elected on former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s seat due to a stay order by the court. Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018, but he did not take his oath owing to his self exile in London on health grounds.

Earlier in the month, the government had made efforts to de-seat Dar so that Shaukat Tarin could become a senator.

PM Imran Khan had appointed Tarin as the finance minister in a federal cabinet reshuffle, replacing Hammad Azhar — only a few weeks after he was given the portfolio.

With the finance minister’s six-month term having come to an end, as per law, Tarin will not be able to chair the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and other cabinet committees.

However, he will now get the Finance Ministry portfolio back after being elected as a senator.

Staff Report

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan to enhance automobile production to 1m units: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING: Pakistan is planning to enhance its annual production of automobiles from the existing 250,000 units to about six to eight million units during...
Read more
HEADLINES

AGP takes notice of 100-acre land allotment to KIA Lucky Motors

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has directed the National Industrial Parks (NIP) to submit a comprehensive inquiry report regarding the allotment of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement export to Afghanistan reduces to zero

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan have come to a stand still after the takeover by Taliban with all orders being cancelled due to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-Vietnam talks on PTA to be held in November: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Vietnam's Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong on Wednesday said that talks on further progress on the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between...
Read more
Must Read

HEADLINES

Pak-Vietnam talks on PTA to be held in November: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Vietnam's Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong on Wednesday said that talks on further progress on the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between...

Six new projects being executed in petroleum sector

CAD narrows to $1.1bn in September

FDI soars to 11-month high in September

