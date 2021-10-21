Gold rates increase again as rupee continues to extend losses

Bullion rates in Pakistan reported another surge of Rs1,200 a tola on Thursday as the US dollar continues to peak against the rupee.

The new rates after the increase today is 124,000 per tola of gold in the markets. In the 10 gram value, another standard weight of bullion, Rs1,029 have increased to now sell at Rs106,301.

Meanwhile, in the global markets, bullion rates have seen slide by $3 an ounce and is available for $1,781 at the moment.

