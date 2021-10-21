Sign inSubscribe
OGDCL discovers gas reservoir in Balochistan

Syed Khalid Siraj Subhani joins OGDCL as managing director/CEO

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: State-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced the discovery of a gas reservoir in Kohlu District in Balochistan.

In a statement, the flagship carrier of E&P sector in Pakistan said that it has made a gas discovery over Mughalkot formation from its exploratory efforts at Jandran West X-1 well, which is located in Kohlu.

Jandran West X-1 well was spuded-in on May 19, 2021, as an exploratory well and drilled down to total depth of 1,627 meters into Parh formation. Based on the gas shows during drilling and interpretation of open hole logs data, Drill Stem Test (DST) has been performed. The well flowed at the rate of 2.391 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) with traces of condensate at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 455 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) at 32/64” choke size, the statement detailed.

This discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country.

Meanwhile, Syed Khalid Siraj Subhani has joined as acting managing director/chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from October 2, 2021.

Subhani is a seasoned professional with over 33 years of experience at management level positions. He has also served as Engro Pakistan’s president.

Staff Report

