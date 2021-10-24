Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Umar urges US-based institution to invest in regional connectivity

By APP
Asad-Umar

ISLAMABAD: The United States International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) can assist in financing regional connectivity projects of Pakistan, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said.

“With expanded portfolio and flexibility, it can play a significant role in financing public sector and public-private partnership projects in Pakistan,” he said in a meeting with the Acting IDFC Chief Executive Officer Dev Jagadesan on Saturday.

Appreciating IDFC’s longstanding interest and continuous assistance in Pakistan, the minister urged the US-based institution to explore investment opportunities in areas of climate change through the private sector in the country.

He highlighted that there was immense potential to cooperate for eradication of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially through procurement and production of vaccines.

Article continues after this advertisement

On the occasion, Jagadesan briefed the minister about IDFC’s mission and priorities, including its engagement in Pakistan.

He shared that IDFC was keen to work with the private sector entities interested in exploring business opportunities.

The two sides discussed ways and means to enhance project-based cooperation.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePPAF signs agreement with partner organisations to uplift SMEs
Next articleChina’s Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 projects
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Customs Intelligence wing unearths valuation fraud worth billions 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation has unearthed a valuation fraud worth billions of rupees within the department. Sources said that Customs...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s earns $419m from IT services’ export in 2MFY22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned $419.992 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first two months of financial year 2021-22...
Read more
HEADLINES

Vietnam’s envoy urges increasing Pak-Vietnam trade to $1bn

ISLAMABAD: Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan, Nguyen Tien Phong on Sunday urged for increasing the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Vietnam up to $1...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPAF signs agreement with partner organisations to uplift SMEs

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has entered into a financial agreement with seven partner organisations to implement the Growth for Rural Advancement...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Asad-Umar
HEADLINES

Umar urges US-based institution to invest in regional connectivity

ISLAMABAD: The United States International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) can assist in financing regional connectivity projects of Pakistan, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and...

PPAF signs agreement with partner organisations to uplift SMEs

KP Finance Dept identifies over Rs4bn in inactive bank accounts

Pakistan succumbs to IMF pressure, accepts new conditions: report

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.