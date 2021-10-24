PPAF signs agreement with partner organisations to uplift SMEs

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has entered into a financial agreement with seven partner organisations to implement the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project.

The GRASP project aims to uplift small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by improving the business environment, promoting access to finance, and updating the policies and laws in 22 districts of the two provinces.

The agreement was signed during a special ceremony held in Islamabad on Saturday.

PPAF is a core partner of the International Trade Centre (ITC) in implementing the six-year project which is designed to reduce poverty in Pakistan by strengthening small-scale agri-businesses in Balochistan and Sindh.

The partner organisations include Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO), Research and Development Foundation (RDF), Taraqee Foundation, Thardeep, Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP), Goth Seengar Foundation, and Sindh Agricultural Forestry Workers and Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO).

They have been taken on board to implement the rural mobilisation and matching grant, as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) mapping in the selected districts.