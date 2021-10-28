Sign inSubscribe
PBS told to prepare province-wise SPI

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The government is taking a host of administrative, policy and relief measures to absorb the upward pressure being witnessed in global prices of basic food commodities, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

Chairing the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting on Wednesday, the adviser said that the government was taking all possible steps to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities throughout the country. In this regard, he commended efforts of the government of Punjab but expressed concern over a significant difference in the wheat flour price in Sindh compared to other provinces.

He asked the Sindh chief secretary to expedite the daily release of wheat at the price determined by the government to provide relief to the general public. The adviser underlined the government’s commitment to ensure a smooth supply of wheat flour across the country at the specified price.

Tarin also told the Sindh chief secretary to ensure the start of sugarcane crushing as soon as possible in a bid to stabilise sugar price across the country.

