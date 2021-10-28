Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Tesla’s Elon Musk becomes richest person in history

By Agencies

BOCA CHICA: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person in the history of the world with an estimated net worth of  $271.3 billion according to Forbes. The surge in Tesla Inc’s stock market value beyond $1 trillion on Monday is a double bonanza for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the electric car maker’s largest shareholder.

The stock rallied 12.7% on news that Tesla landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz.

With Tesla’s stock at a record high close of $1,024.86, Musk’s 23% stake in the newly minted trillion-dollar company is now worth about $230 billion, according to Refinitiv.

That stake includes options worth over $50 billion that have vested under Musk’s 2018 compensation package.

Article continues after this advertisement

In addition, Musk is a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, a private company worth $100 billion as of an October secondary share sale, according to a CNBC report.

Musk receives no salary at Tesla: his pay package provides 12 options tranches that vest when Tesla’s market capitalization and financial growth hit a series of rising milestones. The options let Musk buy Tesla shares at $70 each, a discount of more than 90% from their current price.

Last week, Tesla reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3.2 billion, up 77% from the year before. That was enough to vest his seventh options tranche, worth over $8 billion as of Monday.

Tesla’s six-month average stock market valuation is over $650 billion, clearing the way for all 12 of the options tranches in Musk’s pay package, should the company reach increasingly higher targets related to revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the remaining five tranches.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePBS told to prepare province-wise SPI
Next articleMicrosoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

WASHINGTON: A surge in Microsoft's shares nearly unseated Apple as the world's most valuable company yesterday, a day before the iPhone maker reports its...
Read more
World Business News

Oil hits two-week low on Iran talks and US stocks build

LONDON: Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear programme would...
Read more
World Business News

Brent, WTI extend gains amid stronger demand

SINGAPORE: Oil prices returned to extend multi-year gains after taking a little breather on Tuesday amid stronger demand. At 1255 hours GMT, Brent, the international...
Read more
World Business News

Alibaba loses $344bn in a year amid China crackdown

BEIJING: Chinese internet giant Alibaba has lost $344.4 billion in market capitalisation over the past year, amid Beijing’s efforts to rein in the country’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR waives penal surcharge on clearance of goods

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has waived off the penal surcharge on the goods that are cleared from warehouses within a month. According...

NEPRA likely to jack up tariff by Rs2.51 per unit

PM Imran thanks crown prince after Saudi Arabia announces $3bn deposit in SBP

Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.