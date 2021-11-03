Textile exports hit all-time high of $6.04bn in 4MFY22

Pakistan’s textile exports surged to an all-time high of $6.04 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year (4MFY22) led by the value-added sector, as per the latest figures of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

The export of textile products registered 25.6 per cent growth in October FY22 compared to the corresponding month of FY21, whereas export of textile goods posted a growth of almost 9pc against $1.49 billion export in the preceding month of September of the current financial year.

Speaking with a local media outlet, APTMA (South Zone) Chairman Asif Inam attributed the phenomenal growth in the export of textile goods to subsidised energy tariffs, which provided a big relief to the textile sector on account of cost in addition to increased demand after COVID-19 related restrictions were lifted around the world.

He said all textile categories, especially the value-added sector has posted high growth in exports except for yarn as the textile sector had largely shifted focus towards end products for export purposes.

Inam further said that huge investment came in the textile sector recently, which was unmatchable in the last twenty years.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said country’s exports, construction and large scale manufacturing witnessed record growth despite worse global recession.

بدترین عالمی کسادبازاری کے دور میں بھی ایکسپورٹ،تعمیرات،لارج اسکیل مینوفیکچرنگ میں ریکارڈ اضافہ

ٹیکسٹائل برآمدات تاریخی سطح پر

ہنگر انڈیکس میں نمایاں بہتری

غربت کی شرح میں کمی

یہ خبریں جن کو بے چین کر رہی ہیں

جھوٹی باجی کی پریس کانفرنس دراصل قبضہ لیگ کی معیشت کی تباہی کی دہائی ہے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) November 3, 2021

In a tweet, he said textile exports had reached at historic level. Hunger Index had also improved significantly besides sharp decline in poverty, he said.