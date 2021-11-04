Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ECC cancels floating fresh tender to import wheat

Meeting determines no need for further import wheat through keeping in view sufficient, demand and supply situation, int'l wheat prices, and local releases to mills

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has cancelled the floating of a fresh tender to import wheat on the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

The meeting of ECC was held here under the chair of Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub on Thursday.

According to details, the meeting reviewed the summary tabled by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research with regard to demand and supply of wheat in the country.

Sources said that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) had issued six tenders for the import of 90,000 metric tonnes wheat during the shipment window of January 2022; however, the committee, under the chair of minister for MSD&R, recommended scrapping the tenders due to higher price.

Article continues after this advertisement

However, the ECC recommended that there is no need for further import of wheat through G2G arrangements keeping in view the sufficient stock position of wheat flour, as well as the demand and supply situation, international wheat prices, and local releases to flour mills.

The Ministry of National Food & Security also presented a summary before the committee to reshuffle the chairmanship of the committee for accepting or scrapping tenders floated by TCP to import wheat and sugar.

The ECC recommended that the adviser to the PM on Finance & Revenue may head the aforesaid committee for taking operational decisions related to tenders for import of wheat and sugar floated by the TCP.

Meanwhile, the ECC also recommended a summary regarding permission for the export of wheat flour to Afghanistan under the World Food Programme strategy in wake of the recent crisis in the neighboring country.

The chair also recommended a summary presented by the Ministry of Industries & Production regarding late payment surcharge of operations of fertiliser plants at SNGPL between September, 2018 to November, 2019 with a direction to seek prior approval from the SNGPL Board of Directors (BoD).

The Power Division tabled the summary regarding decision of the authority in matter of fuel charges adjustment for the months of November, 2019 to June, 2020 for DISCOS . The ECC, after due deliberation, recommended that the federal government may issue guidelines to NEPRA and also require it to reconsider its decision dated August 7, 2020, to allow recovery of pending FCA as prior year adjustment in rebasing decisions which are under process at the authority.

The Petroleum Division presented the summary regarding extension of gas network and rehabilitation of network in oil and gas producing districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The summary outlined details regarding phase-II of the project that will reduce gas losses in gas producing districts of KP in collaboration with the provincial government.

Moreover, the ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) worth Rs30 million in favour of Ministry of Energy for execution of development schemes of Sindh under PSDP, Rs300 million in favour of Interior Division for establishment of Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL) and $190 million to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine including transportation and handling charges. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCement despatches drop by 9.07pc in October
Next articleGovt encouraging foreign investment to increase microfinance banking footprint in Pakistan: Tarin
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt encouraging foreign investment to increase microfinance banking footprint in Pakistan: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is encouraging the foreign investment and focusing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement despatches drop by 9.07pc in October

ISLAMABAD: Due to the continuous increase in cost of doing business plus devaluation of local currency against dollar, cement despatches are showing a declining...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee breaks winning streak, closes over 170 against US dollar

The rupee on Thursday snapped a six-day winning streak against the dollar, losing 0.02 per cent to close the session at Rs170.01 in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gold price leaps by Rs2,800 per tola

Gold prices on Thursday took a massive leap due to the uptrend in commodity prices in the global market as well as rupee depreciation. As...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bangladesh exports skyrocket, fetch nearly $16bn in 4MFY221

DHAKA: Bangladesh's total goods export income in the first four months of the current fiscal year surged about 23 percent year on year to nearly...

Oil prices rise 2pc ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Gold price leaps by Rs2,800 per tola

Finance ministry in the dark about NAB recoveries worth Rs815bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.