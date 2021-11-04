Sign inSubscribe
Govt encouraging foreign investment to increase microfinance banking footprint in Pakistan: Tarin

FINCA keen to expand operations in Pakistan, says Global CEO

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is encouraging the foreign investment and focusing on increasing the footprint of microfinance banking in Pakistan to stimulate economic activity in the country. 

He stated this while meeting with the delegation of FINCA Microfinance Bank led by its Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andree Simon at the Finance Division here on Thursday.  Secretary Finance Division and senior officers of the Finance Division also participated in the meeting.

Andree Simon briefed the meeting about operations of FINCA and apprised that the bank is working to provide microfinance services to the under-privileged segments of society.

She further added that FINCA is operating in 20 developing countries in the world, including Pakistan, with 130 branches across the country and is very keen to expand its operations in Pakistan. “FINCA Global considers Pakistan as a very promising market for its operation,” she said.

Tarin said that the present government is determined to uplift the living standards of the under privileged, especially in rural areas. 

He appreciated that FINCA for reaching out to remote areas of Pakistan where the formal banking sector is not available.

“The government is ready to provide all out support and cooperation to the microfinance banking sector in Pakistan,” he added.

 

