Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee resumes downward trend against US dollar

On October 26, the rupee had dropped to its lowest level, closing over the 175 level for the first time

By News Desk

The rupee on Monday resumed its slide against the US dollar, falling around 0.29 per cent to reach Rs170.51 in the inter-bank market.

Earlier on Friday, the rupee had remained unchanged against the US dollar, closing just above the 170 level in the inter-bank market.

The local currency had been on an uptrend since Pakistan received funds worth $3 billion from Saudi Arabia last week and had gained around Rs5.30 against the greenback during the period between October 27 and November 3.

Article continues after this advertisement

On October 26, the rupee had dropped to its lowest level, closing over the 175 level for the first time.

According to media reports, analysts predict that the local currency is expected to depreciate against the dollar in the ongoing week due to a lack of affirmation by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on its $6 billion worth Extended Fund Facility, and importers’ demand for the greenback.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt will raise tax-to-GDP ratio from nine to 20pc: Tarin
Next articleUSC automates all stores in capital, 20pc of commodity sales
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP minerals dept fails to spend allocated uplift fund

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minerals department has once again failed to utilise its development fund as it did not to spend even a...
Read more
HEADLINES

J Holdings acquires stake in MOVEX as logistics expansion move

ISLAMABAD: Considering the rise of e-commerce and online deliveries in the recent years, J Holdings has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Soomro discusses privatisation of Haveli Bahadur Shah, Balloki power plants with JP Morgan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro on Monday discussed the privatisation of Regasified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG) power plants of Haveli Bahadur...
Read more
HEADLINES

USC automates all stores in capital, 20pc of commodity sales

ISLAMABAD: Following the government’s decision to provide targeted subsidies to inflation hit masses, the Utility Store Corporation (USC) has automated 20 per cent of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee resumes downward trend against US dollar

The rupee on Monday resumed its slide against the US dollar, falling around 0.29 per cent to reach Rs170.51 in the inter-bank market. Interbank closing...

Govt will raise tax-to-GDP ratio from nine to 20pc: Tarin

China daily coal output hits multi-year peak, prices expected to fall

Crypto rally lifts ether to new record, bitcoin to near 3-week high

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.