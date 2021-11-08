Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt will raise tax-to-GDP ratio from nine to 20pc: Tarin

Finance advisor says country cannot progress without increasing tax collection

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that the current tax-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate in Pakistan was 9 per cent which was very low and needed to be doubled to 20pc.

Speaking at Kamyab Jawan Convention in Islamabad, he said that raising the tax ratio could improve the country’s growth rate and provide employment opportunities to the youth.

““We will try not to trouble you, but you will also have to keep in mind that there is no way out without paying taxes because we use the resources of this country; taxes are obligatory on all sections, including traders,” he said, adding that no one has the right to use national resources without paying taxes.

The finance advisor, however, said that the government would abolish all but two taxes in next two to three years in order to simplify the country’s tax system.

Article continues after this advertisement

He said all unnecessary taxes such as withholding and turnover ones would be done away with and only the general sales tax (GST) and consumption tax being mandatory for citizens.

The adviser said that the government is focusing on human resource capital and Small Medium Enterprises ( SMEs), which would be the government’s top priority.

The adviser said the government was working hard on human capital, interest-free loans, skills development courses for young people, agricultural loans, home loans in easy installments and health cards which, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, are important policy steps for the youth which makes up 60 per cent of the country’s population.

He pointed out that it is the premier’s vision to facilitate youth in every possible way so they can better serve the nation. “The Kamyab Jawan Programme has been launched with the same objective to tap the potential of the youth,” he added.

Tarin said interest-free agriculture and business loans being disbursed under another initiative of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme will uplift the living standards of about four million marginalised families.

“Back in the 1960s, we were counted with economies like China and Japan when we were economically strong,” he said.

“The government wants to bring back Pakistan’s past economic glory when Pakistan was one of the four largest economies in the Asian region,” he concluded.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChina daily coal output hits multi-year peak, prices expected to fall
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to end supply of subsidised gas to industry

The government is going to withdraw subsidised gas rates of $6.5 per unit for the industrial sector as first part of a three-phased tariff...
Read more
HEADLINES

Thailand seeks to expedite FTA conclusion

KARACHI: Trade between Pakistan and Thailand could be balanced if the government of Pakistan tackles the hurdles efficiently, particularly the delay in signing a...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR constitutes committee to probe alleged valuation fraud

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a fact finding committee to probe the alleged valuation fraud worth billions that took place...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran vow to boost bilateral trade to $5bn

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have decided to increase bilateral trade volume, which currently stands at around $360 million, to $5 billion within the next...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to end supply of subsidised gas to industry

The government is going to withdraw subsidised gas rates of $6.5 per unit for the industrial sector as first part of a three-phased tariff...

Thailand seeks to expedite FTA conclusion

Pakistan’s YC-backed Udhaar Book raises $6mn to digitise merchants 

FBR constitutes committee to probe alleged valuation fraud

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.